Ledyard National Bank Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 354,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,238 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.1 %

PFE traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $29.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,261,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,938,582. The stock has a market cap of $168.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -495.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day moving average is $27.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

