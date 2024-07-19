LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their target price on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.00.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

NYSE LCII opened at $114.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.06. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $96.18 and a 1-year high of $137.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.14.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.90. LCI Industries had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LCI Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in LCI Industries by 532.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in LCI Industries by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

