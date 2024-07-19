Lake Street Capital Raises Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Price Target to $40.00

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Lake Street Capital from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VSTO. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Vista Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NYSE:VSTO opened at $37.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $38.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.92.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $693.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.43 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 50,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

