Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,471 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Apexium Financial LP grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 58.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period.

CIBR stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.30. 120,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,893. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.66. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $59.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

