Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,396 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,396 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,803,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,480,000 after acquiring an additional 89,916 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 275,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 103,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,555,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DEA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.53. 90,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,119. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $15.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 67.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 530.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DEA

Easterly Government Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.