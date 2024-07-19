Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 396 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $980,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Zoetis by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,074 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $242,757,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,448,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,923,000 after buying an additional 797,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,953,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,564,000 after buying an additional 600,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.2 %

ZTS traded down $2.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.06. The stock had a trading volume of 434,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,167. The company has a market capitalization of $80.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.86. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.80 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.94.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.75.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

