Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,875 Shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $83,261,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,768,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,213,000 after purchasing an additional 393,180 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 551.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 388,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,094,000 after buying an additional 328,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp raised its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 276.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 315,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,014,000 after acquiring an additional 231,624 shares during the period.

BALT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.22. The company had a trading volume of 82,665 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.18 million, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.18.

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

