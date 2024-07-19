Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 25,177 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,177 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OBDC. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $636,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $850,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OBDC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.44. 154,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,288. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.52. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $16.91.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 48.25%. The company had revenue of $399.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.16 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.75%.

A number of analysts have commented on OBDC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

