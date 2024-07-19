Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,073 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGK. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $314.06. 35,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,358. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $307.74 and a 200 day moving average of $287.66. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $218.10 and a 52-week high of $330.36.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

