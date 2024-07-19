Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,007 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 124.8% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,256,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,094,039. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $33.76 and a 52 week high of $54.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.71.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

