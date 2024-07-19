Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $216,000 in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,304,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Financial Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,838,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $456,359,000 after purchasing an additional 191,269 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 423,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,310,000 after purchasing an additional 163,671 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1,804.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 96,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after buying an additional 91,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,288,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $925,563,000 after buying an additional 81,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Amy Y. Murray acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.17 per share, with a total value of $150,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,204. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AFG traded down $2.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.73. The company had a trading volume of 30,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,408. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.78. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.22 and a 12-month high of $137.71.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 21.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AFG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup cut shares of American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $144.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

