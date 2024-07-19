Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,065,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,991,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,225,227,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,510,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $895,702,000 after acquiring an additional 246,799 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,836,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $761,852,000 after purchasing an additional 327,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,794,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $753,379,000 after purchasing an additional 397,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ADI. Bank of America raised their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ADI traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $237.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248,469. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $244.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $117.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,209.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total value of $1,142,681.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,209.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,481,343 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

