Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $231,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $749,561,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,724,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,882,000 after purchasing an additional 958,130 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4,024.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 783,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,099,000 after buying an additional 764,258 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 1,309.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 800,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,168,000 after buying an additional 743,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in PayPal by 31.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,899,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,262,000 after acquiring an additional 687,940 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,933,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,452,176. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.20. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $76.54. The firm has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.82.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

