Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 34.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MAIN traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.56. 29,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,202. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.29. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $37.70 and a 1-year high of $52.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.76 and a 200 day moving average of $47.41.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 89.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.55%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.65%.

MAIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

