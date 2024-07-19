Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 904 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 82.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 15,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total transaction of $4,807,027.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,815,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 15,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total value of $4,807,027.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,815,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,931,522. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD traded down $32.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $310.83. 16,865,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,188,870. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.64 billion, a PE ratio of 570.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.52 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRWD

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.