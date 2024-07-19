Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Short Interest Down 5.1% in June

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the June 15th total of 3,960,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Kontoor Brands Trading Down 1.1 %

KTB opened at $68.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $39.88 and a 12-month high of $74.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.02.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $631.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.91 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Kontoor Brands from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kontoor Brands

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 29,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $2,089,242.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,756,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 29,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $2,089,242.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,756,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 4,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $341,032.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,824.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 72.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.