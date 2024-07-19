Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Koninklijke Philips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group raised Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.
NYSE:PHG opened at $25.97 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72.
Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.9154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -95.83%.
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.
