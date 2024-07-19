Komodo Trading Up 10.6% Over Last 7 Days (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 18th. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000502 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $43.52 million and $1.55 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00047563 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00040372 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00019209 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000311 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,182,794 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.