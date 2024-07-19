Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD) Trading Down 5.2%

Kodal Minerals PLC (LON:KOD – Get Free Report) dropped 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.55 ($0.01). Approximately 22,497,479 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 66,563,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.58 ($0.01).

Kodal Minerals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.44.

About Kodal Minerals

Kodal Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in the United Kingdom and West Africa. The company explores for lithium and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Bougouni Lithium project located in Mali. Kodal Minerals PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

