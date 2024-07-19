KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) PT Raised to $950.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $800.00 to $950.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on KLAC. Susquehanna reiterated a neutral rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of KLA from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $630.00 to $765.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $771.65.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $787.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $804.14 and its 200 day moving average is $706.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. KLA has a 1 year low of $440.15 and a 1 year high of $896.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $5,953,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,905 shares of company stock worth $16,831,966. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth $1,048,728,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth $627,399,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth about $379,678,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,546,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,061,469,000 after buying an additional 386,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 997,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,008,000 after buying an additional 301,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

