KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Raised to $980.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $760.00 to $980.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna restated a neutral rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $771.65.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $787.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $804.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $706.44. KLA has a 52 week low of $440.15 and a 52 week high of $896.32. The stock has a market cap of $105.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that KLA will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $5,953,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,905 shares of company stock valued at $16,831,966 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in KLA by 77.3% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

