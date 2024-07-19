KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Price Target Lowered to $9.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KREF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.21.

KREF stock opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $14.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 364.56 and a quick ratio of 364.56.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $151.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.04%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -217.39%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 21,842.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

