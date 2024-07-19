Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 765 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 26,692.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 2,835,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,806,000 after buying an additional 2,824,895 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,480.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,799,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,412 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 241.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,972,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,132 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,313,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $13,331,000.

FPE traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $17.56. The company had a trading volume of 982,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,681. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average is $17.21.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

