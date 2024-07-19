Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zega Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Zega Financial LLC now owns 18,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. JBR Co Financial Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 68,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 114.2% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

BATS COWZ traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $56.51. 1,932,193 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.49. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.