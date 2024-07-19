Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,418 Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.20% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 160,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,135,000 after acquiring an additional 11,697 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Stock Performance

ONEY stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.52. 8,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,572. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a one year low of $86.09 and a one year high of $110.31.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

