Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 21,021 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 191.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,021 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.51% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $7,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1,194.4% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XSD stock traded down $6.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $250.17. 24,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $165.00 and a 52 week high of $273.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.18.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.