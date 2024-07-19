Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $832,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $3,666,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IBIT stock traded up $2.17 on Friday, hitting $38.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,231,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,625,996. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.83.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

