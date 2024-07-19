Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,232 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.13. 5,037,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,495,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $44.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.83%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

