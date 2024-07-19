Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,102 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avid Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,770,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,370.8% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 75,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 18,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 21,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

PAVE stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,410,888 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.26.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

