Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $7.95 Million Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $7,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Zega Financial LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 23.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 187,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,343,000 after buying an additional 36,016 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 201,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,763,000 after acquiring an additional 32,553 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 4,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 269.2% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 40,982 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 29,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.44. 739,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,450,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.19. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $120.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.62. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.23.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 51.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.38.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin bought 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin bought 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,797. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

