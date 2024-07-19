Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $5.74 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,967,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,527. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $82.94. The company has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

