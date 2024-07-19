Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $340,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors now owns 80,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 80,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 161.4% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter.

VIGI stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.48. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $84.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.536 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

