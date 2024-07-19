Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAH. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,037,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 295,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,856,000 after purchasing an additional 18,815 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 77,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,874,000 after purchasing an additional 19,432 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,044,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 47.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,995,000 after buying an additional 54,180 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of BAH stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $156.06. 401,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,781. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.32. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $106.90 and a 1 year high of $164.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 18,522 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $2,847,387.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,194,229.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 18,522 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $2,847,387.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,229.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $27,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,466.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,255 shares of company stock worth $8,970,026 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

