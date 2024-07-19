Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 16,064 VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Hill Wealth Management raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SMH traded down $5.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $250.24. 6,272,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,147,933. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.10 and a fifty-two week high of $283.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

