Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,058 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 20,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,676,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,713,905. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The company has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.58.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on D shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.