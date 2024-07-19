Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $655,804,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Trane Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,176,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,870,000 after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,018,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,295,000 after acquiring an additional 205,882 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,655,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,766,000 after acquiring an additional 243,996 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,229,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,859,000 after purchasing an additional 21,096 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.36.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TT stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $330.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,335,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $331.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $184.02 and a 52-week high of $347.33.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

