Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,682 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Landaas & Co. WI ADV grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 11,738 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. JBR Co Financial Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 5,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $9.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $239.83. 74,240,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,575,898. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.64. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $280.93. The firm has a market cap of $764.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.03.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

