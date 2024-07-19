Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 65.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,475 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,489,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.04. 481,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,644. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.33 and a 200-day moving average of $116.81. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $90.71 and a 52-week high of $133.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.1445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

