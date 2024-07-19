Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,728 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,892 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Boeing by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,400,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425,964 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $960,397,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Boeing by 563.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,439,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $896,434,000 after buying an additional 2,921,043 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Boeing by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,466,000 after buying an additional 1,884,850 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Boeing by 861.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,804,853 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $467,338,000 after buying an additional 1,617,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Baird R W raised Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.89.

Boeing Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.31. 3,304,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,224,438. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.07 billion, a PE ratio of -50.13 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

