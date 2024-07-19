Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,342 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.39.

CSX Stock Down 0.9 %

CSX stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.69. 4,348,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,760,976. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.07. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

