Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 316,928 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $7,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,326,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,678,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 44,190,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,817,000 after buying an additional 3,022,995 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,323,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 211.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,845,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,635,000 after buying an additional 1,931,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.52.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

KIM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.30. The stock had a trading volume of 266,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,884,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.39.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 181.14%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

