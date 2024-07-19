Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 945,692 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 711,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 11.49, a current ratio of 11.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kezar Life Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,109 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,094,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 30,740 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 868,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 15,601 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 35.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 273,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 71,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

About Kezar Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.