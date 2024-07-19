Ken Gilmartin Buys 3,256 Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Free Report) insider Ken Gilmartin purchased 3,256 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.66) per share, for a total transaction of £6,674.80 ($8,656.21).
Ken Gilmartin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 16th, Ken Gilmartin bought 3,522 shares of John Wood Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.46) per share, for a total transaction of £6,691.80 ($8,678.25).
John Wood Group Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of John Wood Group stock traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) on Friday, hitting GBX 206.80 ($2.68). The stock had a trading volume of 1,745,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,810. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.96. John Wood Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 117.67 ($1.53) and a one year high of GBX 211.80 ($2.75). The stock has a market cap of £1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,378.67, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 194.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 166.42.
John Wood Group Company Profile
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.
