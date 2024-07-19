Kellanova (NYSE:K) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Barclays

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Barclays from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on K. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Kellanova from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.62.

NYSE:K traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.84. 862,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $68.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.06.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Kellanova’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $4,512,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,842,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,849,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kellanova news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,769.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $4,512,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,842,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,849,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 865,600 shares of company stock valued at $50,904,084. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,150,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,525,000 after buying an additional 1,130,582 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,657,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,323,000 after buying an additional 98,294 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,891,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,504,000 after buying an additional 655,686 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kellanova during the 4th quarter valued at $150,184,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kellanova by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,233,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

