Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Price Target to $35.00

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Guaranty Bancshares Trading Down 3.0 %

GNTY opened at $33.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $385.69 million, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.58. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $26.29 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $28.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 14.48%. Analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Insider Transactions at Guaranty Bancshares

In related news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 5,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $192,871.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 97.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

