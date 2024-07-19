JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Position Boosted by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPIE. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.

JPIE traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.67. The company had a trading volume of 185,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,792. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $45.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.34.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

