JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target to $54.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.87.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 1.7 %

TAP opened at $53.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.81. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $49.19 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.63.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 32,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

