JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target to $19.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RUN. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Sunrun from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.68.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sunrun

Sunrun Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $17.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average is $13.19. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $23.36.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $458.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.38 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 68.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sunrun will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $31,688.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 312,774 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,080.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $31,688.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 312,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,080.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,741 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $25,871.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 589,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,766,315.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,859,761 in the last 90 days. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Sunrun by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 883.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. USCF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.