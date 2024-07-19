JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Price Target to $33.00

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $28.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Brookfield Renewable has a 12-month low of $21.35 and a 12-month high of $32.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.37.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.10%. Analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -308.69%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 56,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 34,780 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,087,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,802,000 after acquiring an additional 250,617 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,649,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,639,000 after acquiring an additional 327,785 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter worth about $1,279,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 748,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,564,000 after acquiring an additional 53,391 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

Featured Stories

