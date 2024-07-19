JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BATS:BBAX) Shares Down 1.1%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BATS:BBAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.55 and last traded at $49.63. Approximately 267,125 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $50.19.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.32.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBAX. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 87.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BBAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed-market Asian countries, excluding Japan. BBAX was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

